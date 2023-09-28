US base hit by harassment claims bans alcohol

Workers at a U.S. research base in Antarctica are now banned from buying alcohol at bars, a change that follows a series of sexual misconduct claims.

But, researchers and support staff at McMurdo Station will still be able to purchase a weekly ration of alcohol from the station store, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the federal agency that oversees the program, confirmed to The Associated Press.

The ration allows the workers to purchase the equivalent of 18 beers each week, three bottles of wine, or a 750 milliliter (25 oz.) bottle of spirits.

The decision comes after an investigation by the AP last month revealed several women at the base were left to fend for themselves against offenders after claiming sexual harassment or assault.

Some of the cases that were investigated showed alcohol played a large role, though the NSF said the changes are connected to the morale and welfare at the base, not at preventing sexual harassment or assault.

In an already isolated environment, the bars at McCurdo Station have served as a major part of the researchers and support staff’s social life.

The new rules, which go into effect Sunday, will only permit researchers to order alcohol-free drinks at the two main bars on base, Southern Exposure and Gallagher’s Pub. They can bring their own alcohol to the bars, however, the AP reported.

The Coffee House — which also served alcohol on the base — will be entirely alcohol-free, but it will remain open all day and night for workers.

The NSF also said it is launching new measures aimed at preventing sexual harassment and assault, which include enhanced training, a new survey for data and trend monitoring and visits to the ice from experts.

In a 2022 report, the agency found nearly three-fourths, 72 percent of female respondents, and almost half, 48 percent of men, said they believe sexual assault is a problem with the base community.

The population at the station is made up of around 70 percent male workers.

Following the AP’s investigation, the NSF sent a message to U.S. Antarctic Program workers.

“We know that it can be difficult to hear these accounts. It is for us,” they wrote, referring to the assault claims. “These are not experiences we want anyone to have within the USAP (or anywhere else in the world).”

The email, obtained by the outlet, included the new anti-harassment measures the NSF intends to put in place.

The Associated Press contributed.