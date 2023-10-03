GOP holds biggest lead on economy since 1991: Gallup

The Republican Party held a sizable lead over the Democratic Party in a poll released Tuesday that asked which the public trusted more to safeguard the country’s prosperity and military security.

The Gallup survey showed that both political parties remain unpopular with the public, but the GOP leads on major issues.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said the GOP would do a better job at keeping the country prosperous over the next few years, compared to the Democrats’ 39 percent. The 14-point advantage is the widest gap on the question since mid-1991. It also is up from the 10-point gap last year.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they trusted Republicans more to protect the country from international terrorism and military threats, compared to 35 percent who said they trusted Democrats more. Gallup described the gap as among the largest since the question originated in 2002.

Both parties were viewed negatively by a majority of the public, however. Fifty-six percent of Americans viewed the GOP unfavorably, similar to the Democrats’ 58 percent unfavorable rating.

Forty-four percent of respondents said the Republican Party is better equipped to handle problems as they arise, while 36 percent said the same of the Democratic Party. The remaining 20 percent said the parties were similar or they had no preference.

“This is at a time when the economy, government/poor leadership and immigration lead Americans’ open-ended responses when asked to name the most important problem facing the country,” the survey said.

The survey results were based on telephone interviews conducted Sept. 1-23 with a random sample of 1,016 Americans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.