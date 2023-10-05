Coulter: Podcaster defending Trump sounds like a ‘battered woman’

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter compared Republicans wanting former President Trump back in office to an abused spouse making excuses for their partner in a podcast interview released Thursday.

She said host Patrick Bet-David acted like a “battered woman” in supporting Trump for the 2024 election after he didn’t fulfill promises like building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You sound like a battered woman making excuses. ‘Well maybe he won’t hit me next time,’” she said. “It’s been four years he’s been beating the crap out of you. He had four years, Patrick. Four years! Two with a Republican Congress.”

“‘Oh, I know, he could have not hit me, maybe he was waiting for our golden anniversary for him to stop hitting me. He was waiting for that perfect time.’ No, he had four years, he didn’t build [the wall],” she continued. “I don’t know what possible proof you could possibly want.”

Coulter, who backed Trump in 2016, said she has completely soured on Trump since, mostly over immigration policy. She predicted that a 2024 Trump and Biden rematch would result in a “1964-style landslide” victory for President Biden.

“If it’s Trump, I’m not paying attention,” she said. “I don’t want to watch the plane crash.”

She recently threw her weight behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is “head and shoulders above every other GOP presidential candidate (or politician) on the three most important issues: immigration, crime and the COVID response,” Coulter said at a New York Times event in August.