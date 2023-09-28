trending:

Blinken kicks off State Deparment music diplomacy initiative with his own performance

by Judy Kurtz - 09/28/23 9:59 AM ET
Antony Blinken is singing the blues in a push for musical diplomacy.

The secretary of State performed the Muddy Waters 1954 classic “Hoochie Coochie Man,” at a Wednesday event at the State Department to kick off its global music diplomacy initiative.

The effort aims to “elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy and support the United States’ broader foreign policy goals,” according to the State Department.

Blinken, sporting a suit and tie, said he “couldn’t pass up” an “opportunity to combine music and diplomacy,” sharing a video of his croon-filled performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If this doesn’t clear the house, I don’t know what will,” Blinken quipped to the audience before starting the jam session.

It’s hardly the first time that 61-year-old Blinken has picked up a six string — he’s released multiple songs on Spotify under the name Ablinken.

