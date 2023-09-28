Michael Douglas: Gordon Gekko would be ‘ecstatic’ about the current state of money in politics

Michael Douglas says today’s political climate — and the role money plays in it — would make Gordon Gekko absolutely giddy.

The “Wall Street” actor, who famously played the devious financier Gekko, weighed in on what his character might think about moolah mixing with politics during a Thursday interview with Steve Scully on SiriusXM’s “The Briefing.”

“What would Gordon Gekko think about the state of American politics and money in politics today?” Scully asked.

“Well, I think he’d be ecstatic,” Douglas replied.

“The irony of Gordon Gekko, with all the popularity and the number of people that came up to me, [saying,] ‘You’re the man, you’re the man!’ I have to always remind them I was the villain,” Douglas, 79, told Scully.

“I was a bad guy,” the Academy Award winner continued about the role.

“But it’s interesting, the suits and the seduction made everybody think, ‘Oh, I want to be like that.’”

“I don’t want make a direct reflection to our politics that’s going on today,” Douglas said to Scully at the American Democracy Summit in Los Angeles.

“But it’s interesting how image versus content is very different.”