White House national security adviser ‘can neither confirm nor deny’ Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship

The nature of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is now a matter of national security, as John Kirby is weighing in on the much-buzzed about pair.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduced Kirby, the national security adviser, at Tuesday’s press briefing by remarking that her team had been questioning if he knew who Swift was.

“I know who Taylor Swift is,” Kirby, 60, replied with a grin.

“Apparently she’s dating a football player,” he added.

The “Karma” singer has made headlines — and given a major ratings boost to NFL games — in recent weeks as she’s cheered on Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, during two match-ups.

Pressed by reporters for any “inside scoop” and whether President Biden believes the coupling is “real” versus a potential public relations stunt, Kirby clarified, “The relationship?”

“In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports,” Kirby deadpanned.

But, Kirby indicated that more intel could be coming soon on the Tayvis front.

“I will happily take the question back to our analysts,” he said.