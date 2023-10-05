‘Daily Show’ correspondent Roy Wood Jr. leaving show amid host search

Longtime “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. announced Thursday he’s leaving the program to pursue other endeavors.

The comedian told NPR he doesn’t want to continue being a correspondent while the show continues looking for a permanent host to replace Trevor Noah, whose last show was in December.

“I can’t come up with Plan B is while still working with Plan A,” Wood told the news outlet. “The job of correspondent … it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run.”

Wood has been a correspondent on the show for the last eight years and has been among a rotating cast of hosts since Noah left. The 44-year-old comedian also headlined the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April.

Wood said he doesn’t know if he’s being considered for the permanent hosting role but would consider accepting if offered the host chair.

“If you’re offered the chance to host ‘The Daily Show’ at any point in your life … you have to stop for a second and consider that,” Wood told NPR. “The next question becomes, ‘What does ‘The Daily Show’ look like in 2024? And what does late night look like in 2024?’”

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for “The Daily Show” referred to Wood as a valuable member of the program.

“Roy Wood Jr is a comedic genius and beloved teammate,” the show’s spokesperson said. “His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News. We thank him for his time with us and can’t wait to see what he does next.”