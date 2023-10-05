Actor Mark Ruffalo dubs Trump an ‘enemy of America’

Actor Mark Ruffalo slammed former President Trump in a Thursday post, calling him an “enemy of America” in response to a recent opinion audio piece by The New York Times.

The Times published an Opinion Shorts audio clip Thursday titled, “Now Is the Time to Pay Attention to Trump’s Violent Language,” in which editor Alex Kingsbury argued that Trump has never been shy with his language, but his violent speech has escalated.

It’s “deeply problematic for American democracy” if voters and Republican politicians ignore and become exhausted by Trump’s language, he added.

Ruffalo, consistently one of Trump’s harshest critics, reacted to the clip in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“F-ing finally. Media starts to wake up…,” Ruffalo wrote in response to Kingsbury pointing to Trump’s recent comments that shoplifters should be shot and to his calls for his followers to “go after” the New York attorney general overseeing his civil case in trial now.

“Presidential contender is calling for Americans to kill and harm Americans,” the actor continued. “Let that sink in. Enemy of America from within.”