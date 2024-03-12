Statue honoring Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles is full of misspellings 

(KTLA) — The statue honoring the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant outside of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena is full of typos.

Photos posted to X, formerly Twitter, by German NBA journalist André “Dré” Voigt show the misspellings of two players’ names and a word on the plaque marking Kobe’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 26, 2006.

One player from each team had their name spelled incorrectly on the engraving: Raptors guard José Calderón’s last name was misspelled as “Calderson,” and Lakers forward Von Wafer’s first name was misspelled as “Vom.”

In addition, the word “decision” next to Raptors guard Alvin Williams – who did not play the game due to the head coach’s decision – was misspelled. Instead, Williams received a “DNP – Coaches decicion” on the plaque honoring the Black Mamba’s highest-scoring game.

According to Voigt, who posted the photos early Sunday morning, the names are not misspelled on the official score sheet.

The Lakers did not immediately return KTLA’s request for comment, but a team spokesperson reportedly told ESPN that they “have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon.”