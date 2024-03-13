Eric Carmen, ‘Hungry Eyes,’ ‘All By Myself’ singer, dies at 74

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Singer-songwriter Eric Carmen, known for hit songs including “Hungry Eyes” and “All By Myself,” has died at age 74.

Carmen’s family shared the news on the musician’s website, saying he passed away in his sleep over the weekend.

“It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be

his lasting legacy,” the tribute reads, in part.

Eric Carmen performs at Alex Cooley’s Electric Ballroom on November 10, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)

Carmen, who was born in the Cleveland suburbs in 1949, had been a member of the pop rock band “Raspberries,” known for the hit song “Go All The Way.” As a solo artist, he was known for such singles as “All By Myself,” “Never Gonna Fall In Love Again,” and “Hungry Eyes,” which would appear in the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing.”

His former manager, David Spero, reflected on Carmen’s legacy upon hearing of his passing.

“I just heard the news that my lifelong friend and former client, Eric Carmen has passed away. His talents were world renowned and his legacy as a songwriter is known throughout the industry. His songs were done by everyone from Celine Dion to Hank Williams Jr.,” Spero wrote. “He will be missed. RIP Eric!”

In the message posted to his official site, Carmen’s family asked for privacy.