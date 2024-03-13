Elon Musk, Martha Stewart and Rupert Murdoch among RBG Award honorees

A prestigious honor named after liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and originally established to recognize “women of distinction” is being awarded this year to a surprising group of multiple genders that includes Rupert Murdoch, Elon Musk and Martha Stewart, among others.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award, also known as the RBG Award, will be presented by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation at an April 13 gala at the Library of Congress, ITK can reveal.

In addition to conservative media mogul Murdoch, Tesla CEO and X owner Musk, and lifestyle guru Stewart, the award will be given to actor Sylvester Stallone and financier Michael Milken.

First established in 2020 as a recognition solely for women, previous recipients of the RBG Award have included Queen Elizabeth II, singer Barbra Streisand and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

But this year, organizers expanded the award named after the liberal leader of the Supreme Court to include “trailblazing men and women” who “have demonstrated extraordinary accomplishments in their chosen fields.”

Dwight D. Opperman Foundation chair Julie Opperman said in a statement that Ginsburg “fought not only for women but for everyone.”

The Supreme Court justice, a champion of women’s rights, died in 2020 at 87.

“Going forward, to embrace the fullness of Justice Ginsburg’s legacy, we honor both women and men who have changed the world by doing what they do best,” Opperman said.

The award’s winners were selected from “dozens of diverse nominees,” according to organizers.

In a statement, Murdoch, who retired last year as the chairman of Fox and News Corp., praised Ginsburg for her “unique ability to maintain friendships and professional relationships across the political spectrum.”

“This recognition not only reflects my journey in the media and publishing industry but also represents the relentless defense of civil liberties and a commitment to civil discourse that Justice Ginsburg embodied,” Murdoch, 93, said.

Musk, in a statement, said of being chosen for the honor, “Free speech is the foundation of democracy.”

Both Murdoch and Musk are leading figures in the conservative movement, and their selection for an award named after one of the Supreme Court’s most famous liberals is certain to raise eyebrows among many of Ginsburg’s supporters.

Before her death, however, the justice had requested that Stewart serve on a selection committee as the award was being conceived.

“Like Justice Ginsburg, I believe in limitless opportunity and parity for everyone,” said Stewart, who is being honored with the Industry Leadership award.

“I have always been inspired by her tenacious spirit, work ethic, and her personal commitment to justice,” Stewart said, adding she was “so honored to be recognized with this award in her name.”

Stallone is poised to be the first RBG Award winner recognized in a Cultural Icon category.

“At the end of the day, it is truly humbling to know that when you completely empty yourself for your art, it is not only well received but transformational for so many people all over the world,” the 77-year-old “Rocky” star said.

Milken, who became a major funder of cancer research after his release from prison on securities violations followed by a 2020 pardon from then-President Trump, said he was “humbled” to be among the honorees. Milken noted that receiving the award was a way to honor his parents, who taught him that “we cannot have a strong society unless everyone has an opportunity to lead a productive and meaningful life.”