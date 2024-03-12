Steph Curry a ‘maybe’ on future presidential bid

Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Tuesday he would “maybe” consider running for president at some point in the future.

When asked in a new interview on CBS Mornings about the possibility of “Steph Curry for president,” Curry responded, “Maybe.”

CBS News’s Jericka Duncan pressed, “You have an interest in politics?”

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it,” Curry said, trailing off.

Curry clarified that his sights were not set on the presidency, specifically, but that he has not ruled out politics in his future.

“I’m not saying the presidency,” he said, later adding, “But if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics that we can do,” then he’s not ruling it out, Curry said.

Curry joined the interview to discuss his new children’s book, “I Am Extraordinary,” which he said he hopes will help kids find inner confidence. The conversation about politics came amid a broader conversation on his efforts to contribute to society.

Curry has at times been outspoken on issues related to politics. He is a board member of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, which is non-partisan and encourages higher voter registration.

In the October 2022 cover story for Rolling Stone magazine, Curry warned that Americans should take a potential second term as president for former President Trump as a serious “threat.”

“Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country,” he said, in an interview before Trump announced his bid for president in 2024.

“As serious and as loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office,” Curry continued, “there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

After winning the NBA championship title while Trump was in office Curry said he did not want his team to make the traditional stop at the White House, prompting Trump to tweet that the invitation had been “withdrawn.”