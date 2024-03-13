Georgetown crowd celebrates book about ‘world’s most important neighborhood’

SPOTTED: A Georgetown crowd toasting the release of a new book that details the “most important neighborhood in America.”

Revelers fêted Beth Solomon Tuesday at the launch party of her book, “Georgetown Dish: Dishy Dollops from the World’s Most Important Neighborhood,” a collection of favorite tidbits and stories from the society reporting-heavy website of the same name that she created in 2009.

“Georgetown is so interesting — it’s kind of our Hollywood on the Potomac. You have this mix of famous people around. You might be in a dry cleaner and you notice a senator standing behind you in line, or you’re having a glass of wine at Cafe Milano and the king of Jordan strolls in. It’s that kind of place,” Solomon told ITK at the soiree hosted by Didi Cutler, Kate Lehrer and Colleen Nunn. The party was held at the Georgetown home of Lehrer, a writer and wife of the late journalist Jim Lehrer.

Some of Solomon’s most treasured political moments from over the years included a visit by then-President Obama to the now-defunct Ray’s Hell Burger in 2010 with then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and former President George W. Bush stopping by the historic Martin’s Tavern, which marked its 90th anniversary last year.

“Georgetown is a place where people of all different ideas, all different kinds of extreme views of the world, they can sit down and have a drink together and dish together,” said Solomon, a radio reporter-turned-speechwriter for former Sen. Sam Nunn (D-Ga.).

“So this slice of life in Georgetown — you see people mingling, you see famous people, and ordinary people, and journalists and politicians — they somehow all kind of mix and mingle in a very interesting melting pot,“ Solomon, 58, said of the famed Washington neighborhood.

“And I think we need more of that.”