Lawmakers ice lobbyists in sixth consecutive hockey challenge win

Lawmakers took home their sixth consecutive win in the Congressional Hockey Challenge on Tuesday, riding a second-period scoring surge to shut down any hope of a lobbyist comeback.

“There’s no such thing as a Republican or Democrat when you get on the ice,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said in a video released to X, formerly known as Twitter, before the event.

“No such thing, there are only winners and losers baby,” he said with a laugh.

Emmer, who was the only lawmaker to play last year, was joined by his colleague across the aisle, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), along with congressional staff and administrators to claim a 4-2 win at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Other lawmakers, such as Reps. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) and Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas), didn’t participate in the game, but they later joined their colleagues on the ice to celebrate.

In the first period, Jeff Burton of the lobbyists established an early lead with a tactful goal. But soon after, Quigley scored a backhand top-shelf shot, setting off a second period scoring surge for the lawmakers. Three quick goals were put away by Will Bensur, press secretary for Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Austin Yager, deputy chief of staff for Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) and Roger MacGregor, a staffer on the House Natural Resources Committee.

Though retired NHL player Karl Alzner of the lobbyists squad secured a second goal, the lobbyists were unable to challenge the lawmaker lead as the game clock wound down.

Emmer was joined by his son, Jack Emmer, now a senior counsel on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, for his first game as an employee of Congress.

Another newcomer for this year’s game was its sponsor, the National Hockey League (NHL), which will use a portion of the funds raised for a grant aimed at getting more girls and young women into the sport.

Amber Moore, a legislative assistant in Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Ill.) office, was the lone woman playing in Wednesday’s match-up.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) faces off with lobbyist Patrick Ottenhoff for possession at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Clayton Vickers)

Proceeds from the game also fund leagues for disabled veterans and underserved youth through organizations like Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals, the USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program and the Fort DuPont Ice Hockey Club.

“The money raised from the Congressional Hockey Challenge helps make hockey accessible for everyone, from everywhere,” said Kevin Coroneos, who managed communications for the event.

“Through the support of our sponsors, we’re improving access and empowering girls, underserved communities and American veterans to lace up their skates and give the sport of hockey a shot,” he said.

According to the organization’s website, the friendly game between has raised more than $1.5 million for charities since 2009.

“It’s fun to get out here with the lawmakers, have a little sport, have a little competition and raise money for a good cause,” Tory Mazzola of the lobbyists team told The Hill.

“I’ve been told that — we’re thinking the final number [for funds raised in 2024] will be close to $130,000,” said Nick Lewis, the lobbyist team captain.

Lewis was reluctant to talk smack after the loss against the lawmakers, who now have won six straight games.

“I’ll say the same thing I say every year, and that’s that the real winners are the charities,” Lewis said.

“What I love about this game is: it’s highly competitive, generally evenly matched, and everyone has a great time — obviously I’d like to see a different outcome on the scoreboard, but we really do have a blast coming together,” he said.