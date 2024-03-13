Jill Biden teams up with Christina Aguilera for abortion-rights push

First lady Jill Biden is teaming up with singer Christina Aguilera in a social media message urging voters to support abortion rights in elections this fall.

“It was shocking and devastating. From state to state, abortion bans went into effect, threatening the health and lives of women across the country,” Biden said, referencing the 2022 Supreme Court decision that ruled abortion is not constitutionally protected.

“While also threatening doctors with prosecution for simply doing their jobs,” Aguilera continued.

“And now, extremists are even threatening the right to access IVF and contraception for so many families,” Biden said.

On the screen, text showed that more than 1 in 3 American women of reproductive age live under an abortion ban currently in effect since the historic Roe v. Wade ruling was struck down.

Biden and Aguilera warned about the potential effects of a federal abortion ban.

“Secrecy, shame, punishment, danger, even death,” the first lady said. “Extremists are working harder than ever to drag us back to a past we thought was long over.”

Aguilera argued that reproductive health care decisions should be made by individual women and their doctors, “not politicians.”

“I will not let my daughter live in a world where politicians make decisions about her body,” the singer said.

The message comes as the Biden-Harris reelection campaign prepares to take on former President Trump in November. Trump has claimed responsibility for overturning Roe v. Wade, a large campaign focus for President Biden.

“This November, our reproductive rights will be on the ballot in all 50 states. Together, we need to stop a national abortion ban,” Jill Biden said in the video.

Biden and Aguilera provided resources for people to check their voter registration and find out how they can get involved in the efforts to protect women’s rights.