Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda team up on Broadway fundraiser for Biden: Report

Hillary Clinton and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda are reportedly stepping into the spotlight for President Biden’s campaign, hosting a Broadway-themed fundraiser together.

The April 3 event will be held at a performance of “Suffs: The Musical,” which Clinton is co-producing, The New York Times reported Thursday. Representatives for Biden’s reelection campaign and Miranda didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

The Broadway musical, which opens next month, follows suffragettes in the years leading up to the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Former Secretary of State Clinton is a longtime Broadway superfan. In 2018, her political action organization, Onward Together, held a contest that awarded the winner a chance to join Clinton for a “Broadway play and chardonnay.”

Miranda has been an outspoken Biden supporter. In 2020, the “Mary Poppins Returns” actor starred in a Spanish-language ad to boost support for Biden among Puerto Ricans living in Florida.