Santos says Swift supporting Biden reelection ‘makes sense,’ since her songs ‘are about choosing the wrong guy’

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said pop superstar Taylor Swift possibly supporting President Biden’s reelection “makes sense,” because her songs “are about choosing the wrong guy.”

“I see @taylorswift13 endorsing @JoeBiden for president,” Santos posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter Saturday. “I mean I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy. I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025…”

Swift endorsed Biden’s 2020 campaign for the presidency, but has not announced an endorsement for the 2024 election. The “Anti-Hero” singer has recently been a target of conspiracy theories among the right, which focused on the idea that the NFL fixed games for the team of Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, so that the couple could go to the Super Bowl and endorse Biden.

Earlier this month, Swift urged her fans to vote on Super Tuesday via a post to her Instagram story, stating she “wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power.”

“If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” she continued.

Swift then told her fans to “check their polling places and times” and linked to Vote.org, the voting platform Swift has promoted in the past.

Santos has revealed that his favorite song by Swift is “I Knew You Were Trouble” in a purported Cameo video. In the video, he said that his favorite song by Swift is “definitely going to be ‘Trouble,’” appearing to refer to the popular song from the singer’s 2012 album “Red.”