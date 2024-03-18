UK embassies shoot down King Charles III conspiracy theories

Multiple British embassies are shooting down “fake” reports claiming King Charles III has died.

“We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake,” a social media account for the British embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, posted Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The U.K.’s embassy in Azerbaijan shared a similar message Monday, writing, “We inform that the reports about the death of King Charles III are fake!”

The statements came after rumors swirled online and in seemingly baseless Russian media reports that the 75-year-old British monarch had died.

Buckingham Palace announced last month that Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

In a televised speech earlier this month, Charles thanked supporters for the “wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes” for his health, vowing to “continue to serve you to the best of my ability.”

The speculation about the king’s health comes amid an intense focus on the British royal family after Kate, the Princess of Wales, issued an apology last week for altering a photo that was later retracted by news agencies.

The snapshot released by Kensington Palace — the first photo purportedly showing Kate following abdominal surgery in January — was removed by The Associated Press and other news agencies because “it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet the AP’s photo standards.”

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace after the photo was retracted.