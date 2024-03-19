Mary Trump to publish ‘heartbreaking’ family-focused memoir

Mary Trump says she’s ready to tell the story about what growing up in her famous family “did to her,” announcing a forthcoming memoir.

“Who Could Ever Love You: A Family Memoir” is poised to be released Sep. 10, Trump and publisher St. Martin’s Press revealed Tuesday.

The book is called a “heartbreaking memoir of a father, a mother, a family’s exile, and the toxic dynamic that is shaping our future,” according to the publisher’s promotional materials.

“I’ve told you what growing up in this family did to Donald — now I’m telling the story of what it did to my dad and me,” the 58-year-old niece of former President Trump and a fierce critic of the ex-commander in chief, wrote in a social media post.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, previously penned another book about her uncle — “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The 45th president has slammed his niece before for publishing the 2020 tell-all, dubbing her “unstable” and saying she was “rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life.”