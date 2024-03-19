Trump defends Princess Kate: ‘Everybody doctors’ photos

Former President Trump is defending Kate amid the Princess of Wales’s retracted photo drama, saying that “everybody doctors” their images.

“That shouldn’t be a big deal,” Trump said in a Tuesday interview with Britain’s GB News, when asked about Kate issuing an apology last week after the photo that purportedly showed her for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January was retracted.

Kate’s apology came after The Associated Press and other news agencies pulled the pic shortly after its release, saying it “appeared the source had manipulated the image.”

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the 42-year-old British royal family member said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

“Everybody doctors,” Trump said in his interview with Nigel Farage.

“You look at these movie actors, and you see a movie actor, and you meet them, and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’” Trump exclaimed.

“And I looked at that actually, and it was a very minor doctoring. I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that,” he said.

Kensington Palace did not disclose to what extent the photo — which showed Kate smiling broadly with her and Prince William’s three young children — had been altered.

The release of the since-retracted photo, as well as Kate’s sustained absence from public appearances and a grainy video that emerged this week appearing to show her and Prince William exiting a farm shop near their Windsor home, have led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts.

Kensington Palace had said in January that Kate would be “unlikely to return to public duties” until after Easter following her planned medical procedure.

Trump called it a “rough period” for Kate, saying, “They’re really going after her.”