Biden picking South Carolina, Connecticut to win NCAA tournaments

President Biden unveiled his predictions for the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments just days before March Madness tips off.

Biden picked the University of Connecticut Huskies to win the tournament again on the men’s side, predicting the No. 1 seed Big East team will be back-to-back champions, securing the program’s sixth national title.

He has UConn beating the Houston Cougars (30-4) in the final game.

The president has called for some upsets in the first round. He picked No. 13 College of Charleston to beat No. 4 Alabama, No. 11 New Mexico ousting No. 6 Clemson and No. 12 McNeese State sending the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs back to Spokane, Wash., early.

The president’s Final Four consists of three No. 1 seeds North Carolina, UConn and Houston, with No. 2 Tennessee.

On the women’s side, Biden picked the South Carolina Gamecocks to complete their undefeated season, beating UCLA in the championship game.

Biden has Stanford and UConn making it to the Final Four. He picked Colorado to beat the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes led by NCAA leading scorer Caitlin Clark.

Biden also picked No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast University to upset No. 5 Oklahoma in the first round and knock off No. 4 Indiana in the second before falling to the Gamecocks in the third.

“Folks, it’s time for college basketball’s biggest tournament,” Biden said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. “I wish the best of luck to all the teams competing.”

Biden picked the same winner on both the men’s and women’s side as his former boss, former President Obama, who shared his picks on Tuesday.