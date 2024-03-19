Disneyland to temporarily close one of its lands beginning in May

(KTLA) – Disneyland’s Critter Country area will temporarily close beginning on May 1 as officials work to reimagine two retail shops, theme park officials announced Monday.

“Add another stop to your trip down to the bayou because two reimagined retail stores inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘The Princess and the Frog’ are coming to Disneyland Resort,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Briar Patch and the left-hand side of Pooh Corner will be reimagined into Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club, respectively.

Ray’s Berets will sell items like headwear, apparel, accessories and toys that are themed to firefly Raymond and his “firefly kin.” Louis’ Critter Club will sell items like apparel, accessories and home decor themed to Princess Tiana and other critters, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disneyland officials did note that the treats side of Pooh Corner will continue to sell merchandise from Hundred Acre Wood and popular treats like Tigger Tails.

The announcement comes as crews continue to work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, formerly known as Splash Mountain. The reimagined attraction is slated to open later this year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida.

“Teams are working hard to bring Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to life, and we’re continuing to invest in the improvement of overall pathways and surrounding areas to help provide a great guest experience when the attraction opens,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

The storyline for “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will pick up where the 2009 animated feature left off.

“Walt Disney Imagineering is creating an original, next-chapter story for Tiana. Within the attraction queue, guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative,” the Disney Parks Blog announced last year.

“Combining her talents with those of the local community, Tiana has transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand.”

Along with the new ride and retail shops, Princess Tiana fans can dine at Tiana’s Palace, the restaurant the character fought to open throughout the animated feature, or shop at Eudora’s Chic Boutique at Disneyland.

The ride will open during the summer at Walt Disney World. A specific opening date for Disneyland’s version of the ride hasn’t been announced.