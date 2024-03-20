Congress races toward shutdown deadline: Live coverage

Congress is racing toward a Friday shutdown deadline, with leaders putting the finishing touches on the final funding package for fiscal 2024 amid uncertainty about the timeline for passing the legislation.

Funding for the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and State; the Internal Revenue Service; and general government and foreign operations could lapse Saturday morning, leaving lawmakers with little time to get the package to President Biden’s desk.

House Republicans have demanded at least 72 hours to review any bills before voting — though it’s unclear if leadership will adhere to that rule — and Senate procedure could draw out the consideration process into the weekend.

Legislative text for the six bills could be released Wednesday.

At the same time, Israel has reemerged as a topic of discussion in the Capitol, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Senate Republicans by video during their weekly lunch and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) floated inviting Netanyahu to address Congress.

