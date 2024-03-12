Frontier Airlines’ new option: Guaranteed empty middle seat

Story at a glance

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frontier Airlines has announced a new seating option that will provide customers with extra space and comfort during flights.

UpFront Plus seats are available only in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in those seats will get a guaranteed window or aisle seat with extra legroom, and an empty middle seat.

“Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said. “Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort.”

Frontier customers can now upgrade to UpFront Plus seating for flights departing on or after April 10, starting at $49. The upgrades will only be available through April 30, 2024, Frontier explains.

Space on flights — or lack thereof — has long been a point of pain for travelers.

In 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration collected public comments on the possibility of a minimum standard size for commercial airline seating. Thousands of travelers chimed in, complaining of narrow rows, small seats, and insufficient legroom. At the time, Reuters reported the average pitch (the distance between one seat and the seat directly in front) was somewhere between 30 and 31 inches, while the shortest belonged to Spirit Airlines at 28 inches.

In the early ’80s, when the average American was smaller, seat pitches varied from between 31 and 35 inches, according to FlyersRights.org, an advocacy group for airline passengers.

