Trader Joe’s announces plans to restock its viral mini tote bags

Story at a glance

Released last month, $2.99 mini tote bags at Trader Joe’s quickly went viral.

The bags have been offered on reseller websites for up to $7,000 for a set of four.

Trader Joe’s shared that more mini totes will be in stores by late summer, specifically by late August or early September.

(KTLA) — Fans of the viral mini tote bags from Trader Joe’s don’t have to turn to eBay to get the highly sought-after item.

During the latest episode of the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, host Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing for the grocery store, shared that more mini totes will be in stores by late summer, specifically by late August or early September.

Sloan also shared that the company bought enough mini canvas totes — which come in colors green, red, yellow and blue — to last for several weeks.

The $2.99 totes became a viral sensation when they were released in February. Various videos posted to social media show customers quickly grabbing the bags as soon as they hit shelves.

Beyond the checkout line, TikTokers have also gained tens of thousands of views for customizing their bags with detailed paint, buttons, and embroidery designs.

“Our Mini Canvas Tote Bags certainly sold more quickly than we anticipated,” said Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s. “Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s.”

People trying to cash in on the tote bag craze have listed the viral item at exorbitant prices on third-party resell sites. As of Sunday, listings on eBay ranged from about $5 for a single bag to as high as $7,000 for a set of four.

While Trader Joe’s is no stranger to having its products go viral, the grocery chain also said it does not condone the reselling of its products — with Rohde stressing that “our customers, in our stores, are our focus.”

Stanley cups had a similar viral moment when the reusable water bottle maker released limited-edition, stainless-steel tumblers. Demand for the cups caused chaos at retailers nationwide.

Exclusivity and limited supply are key factors that impact both prices and consumer behavior.

“We as humans seem to hoard things that social media makes us think is desirable or important,” Jay Zagorsky, a clinical associate professor at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, told The Associated Press via email.

Zagorsky added that such bulk buying — whether it’s Trader Joe’s mini totes or COVID-era toilet paper — can also help consumers feel more secure, as future availability may be uncertain.

The Associated Press’ Gaetane Lewis contributed to this report.

thppppppppp