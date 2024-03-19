It’s here: Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen

Story at a glance

Tuesday is the first day of Spring.

To celebrate the day, participating Dairy Queen locations in the U.S. are offering a free small vanilla soft serve cone to each visitor.

Fans of the treat will have to travel to participating “non-mall locations” in person since the offer is not valid through delivery or mobile ordering.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It might not feel like it, but it’s already spring, and you could score a sweet treat for free.

To celebrate the first day of spring, participating Dairy Queen locations in the U.S. are offering a free small vanilla soft serve cone to each visitor.

“Nothing says ‘warmer weather is around the corner’ quite like Free Cone Day,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ. “We’re inviting fans everywhere to grab their friends and families and get their ‘Treat Szn’ started with something sweet – on us!”

The offer is valid on Tuesday only while supplies last, with a limit of one free cone per person. Fans of the treat will have to travel to participating “non-mall locations” in person since the offer is not valid through delivery or mobile ordering.

Also on March 19, DQ Rewards members will score double points on any purchase.

thppppppppp