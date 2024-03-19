One-in-five Latino adults follows the news regularly: Report

Story at a glance

A new Pew Research Center report looks that the media consumption habits of Latinos in the United States.

The report found that fewer Latino adults in the U.S. are following the news regularly.

About one-in-five Latino adults follows the news all or most of the time.

Fewer U.S. Latinos are keeping up with current events, following a years-long trend among Americans in general, according to a new study.

The report, published Tuesday by the Pew Research Center, found that about one-in-five Latino adults — or roughly 22 percent — follow the news all or most of the time, a 9 percent drop since 2020.

Another 36 percent say they follow the news some of the time, while 23 percent say they do so now and then, according to the report.

On top of that, 17 percent of Latinos say they hardly ever follow the news.

Americans in general are following the news less, as many said they struggle with news fatigue or with trusting the media.

In 2016, about half of all Americans kept up with the news all or most of the time, but by 2022 that share fell to 38 percent, according to Pew.

While news habits have changed among all racial and ethnic groups, Latinos in the U.S. have followed the news less closely than Black or white Americans.

In 2022, 43 percent of white adults and 35 percent of Black adults said they followed the news all or most of the time compared to 28 percent of Latino adults that year.

This could be because Latinos in the U.S. tend to be younger on average than their Black or white neighbors, according to Pew.

“The high share of young adults within the Hispanic population plays a role, because young people are less likely to follow the news closely,” the report states.

Older Latinos are far more likely to say they follow the news most of the time than their younger counterparts.

According to the report, 10 percent of Latino adults between the ages of 18 and 29 said they follow the news all or most of the time. About 44 percent of Latino adults 65 and older said the same.

