Can you be struck by lightning while indoors?

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — You’ve probably heard the saying, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” It’s often echoed by meteorologists when there’s a threat of severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), seeking shelter indoors during a thunderstorm is the safest way to protect yourself from lightning. However, protecting yourself by going inside isn’t as foolproof as some may believe.

“The odds of getting hit by lightning inside are minimal, but it’s not impossible. It can happen and we hear stories of it happening,” says meteorologist Chase Bullman with Nexstar’s KSNF.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports one-third of lighting-strike injuries occur indoors.

“Some of the safety measures that you need to take when you’re indoors during a lightning storm would be considering how things are grounded in your home,” says KODE Meteorologist Ray Foreman.

Indoor Safety Tips To Protect Yourself From Lightning

Since lightning is a form of electricity, meteorologists suggest avoiding conductive paths — or routes where electric current can travel into your home — such as appliances, wires, TV cables, and phone cords.

“Using anything that’s plugged in, or just being close to an object plugged into an electrical outlet, you’re taking a gamble,” says Bullman. “I’ve read stories about people being severely injured and even killed, because they were too close to an appliance when lightning struck.”

This KODE-TV Storm Tracker Radar image shows the distance lightning can strike away from the main supercell thunderstorm.

Even routine activities like showering, washing dishes, or bathing can be dangerous when lightning is nearby.

“It may sound odd, but plumbing is something to take into consideration when seeking shelter from lightning. You wouldn’t want to take a shower when there’s lightning because a lot of that plumbing is grounded, and water is a good conductor of electricity,” says Foreman.

This threat is not as big as it once was. Cast iron pipe was regularly used for plumbing until the early 1980s when PVC (polyvinyl chloride) became the go-to material for builders and plumbers. However, if you are not sure what your pipes are made of, meteorologists say it’s best to wait out the storm before running water.

Although the chances of being struck by lightning are slim, it’s still probably not as slim as most would prefer. National Geographic reports the average American has about a 1-in-5,000 chance of being struck by lightning during a lifetime. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) lightning strikes about 25 million times a year in the U.S., as more than 1,000 people are hit by a bolt of lightning in that same time period.

“I’m a huge advocate of situational awareness and that would include when you’re around lightning. Even if you’re indoors, just be mindful of what you’re doing at the time,” says Foreman.

Looking to protect yourself and your loved ones from lightning? The CDC has additional tips to help you stay safe — whether indoors or outdoors.

