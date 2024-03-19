Why a California police department is replacing suspects’ faces with Lego heads

Story at a glance

(KTLA) – The Murrieta, California, police department has gained recognition this year for its creative placement of Lego heads over suspects’ faces in images taken during arrests and bookings, leaving many of their Instagram followers wondering why.

In a message posted Monday, the Police Department explained that on Jan. 1, a new law restricted how and when law enforcement agencies in California can share photos and mugshots.

Police said images of suspects involved in nonviolent crimes are prohibited from being shared, barring specific circumstances, citing Assembly Bill 994 and Penal Code 13665.

A lineup is shown with Lego heads covering the suspects’ faces. (Murrieta Police Department)

The new law also requires that suspect mugshots posted on social media be removed after 14 days unless special circumstances exist.

“The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone’s rights & protections as afforded by law; even suspects,” the post read.

The Police Department added, “In order to share what is happening in Murrieta, we chose to cover the faces of suspects to protect their identity while still aligning with the new law.”

While some commented with complaints that California was spending too much time protecting the rights of criminals, and others argued that those arrested are innocent until proven guilty, one didn’t seem to care either way because “The Lego faces are better anyways ”.

