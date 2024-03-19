Trader Joe’s cashews sold in 16 states are recalled over salmonella threat

Story at a glance

(NEXSTAR) — Some cashews sold by Trader Joe’s are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted Monday.

Wenders LLC, based in Dublin, California, is recalling some lots of Trader Joe’s 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, which were sold in 16 states.

The affected nuts, which carry SKU Number 37884, may be contaminated with salmonella. They have lot numbers T12139, T12140, T12141 and T12142.

The recalled cashews were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Routine FDA testing during import uncovered the issue. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, salmonella, a potentially deadly bacterium, causes symptoms that include fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. It can become serious and sometimes fatal for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. However, most healthy people recover without treatment.

The FDA says consumers should not eat the recalled cashews but should instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Last week, the FDA announced the recall of certain Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold at Walmart over incorrect labeling.

