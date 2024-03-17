Cassidy says he is not running on No Labels ticket

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said in a Sunday interview that he is not running on a third-party presidential ticket with the political organization No Labels.

In an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Cassidy said he doesn’t think he was ever seriously under consideration to join a bipartisan ticket with No Labels, a group working to secure ballot access to run a centrist ticket that the group has yet to determine. The group has presented its idea as a way to provide an alternative to former President Trump and President Biden, the two major parties’ presumptive nominees.

“I’m not,” Cassidy said, when asked directly if he’s running on a No Labels ticket.

“I was never seriously considered to be their candidate. It was reported in the press otherwise, but I was never seriously considered … The answer is not,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy, a serious legislator with a record of finding bipartisan compromise, said it makes sense to him that his name was raised in discussions about No Labels. He pointed specifically to his concerns about Social Security solvency and said neither Trump nor Biden has a serious plan to address the possibility of it going bankrupt.

“On the other hand, the very fact that No Labels did, that was floated, I will say has a certain rationale to it. People at No Labels actually want answers to serious problems in our country. And right now, neither candidate is actually offering serious solutions.”

“So the very fact that I speak about that means that, wait a second, this might be somebody whom we would consider. Because this person is talking about serious, serious answers to serious problems,” he later added.