Making the Grade: Solving the U.S. Math Problem

Many states have laws aimed at improving literacy, but few are putting the same weight behind targeting math instruction. A recent study by NWEA found that middle and elementary school students’ math progress stagnated last year. On average, students need the equivalent of an additional four and half months of instruction in math to level the playing field from before the pandemic.

The downward trends began years before the health crisis, raising questions about a decade of disappointing results for math students and the economic and civic repercussions to come. Unfortunately, “I’m not good at math,” or, “I’m not a math person,” are common refrains that echo through generations of Americans who have traversed a public school system in the U.S.

The downsides of not addressing the problem of math education in the U.S. are steep. Numerate people are needed for the military, for careers in science and medicine, for careers outside science, to close wage gaps among demographic groups and to ensure that the U.S. and all citizens can grow and succeed and stay competitive.

Which states are leading the charge to solve the math crisis? How did the coronavirus wreak havoc on math? And how can the United States close the performance gaps between advantaged and disadvantaged student groups?

Join The Hill as we convene lawmakers, math advocates, and educators to discuss U.S. math education and why it’s no longer acceptable to laugh off being “bad at math.”

LOCATION

In person at National Press Club Holeman Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045 & streaming nationally

DATE & TIME

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

3:30-5:30 PM ET

Speakers:

Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) , Co-Sponsor, Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act

, Co-Sponsor, Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) , Member, House Financial Services Committee; PhD Physicist

, Member, House Financial Services Committee; PhD Physicist Dr. Tim Hudson , Chief Learning Officer, DreamBox

, Chief Learning Officer, DreamBox Rebecka Peterson , 2023 National Teacher of the Year, Union High School, Tulsa, OK

, 2023 National Teacher of the Year, Union High School, Tulsa, OK Josh Recio , Systemic Transformation Lead, University of Texas at Austin Charles A. Dana Center

, Systemic Transformation Lead, University of Texas at Austin Charles A. Dana Center Joel Rose , Co-Founder & CEO, New Classrooms

, Co-Founder & CEO, New Classrooms Shalinee Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Zearn

Moderator:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

