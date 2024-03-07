trending:

State of the Union Watch Party 

Sponsored by: Samsung Electronics America & C-SPAN - 03/07/24 5:25 PM ET
Sponsored by: Samsung Electronics America & C-SPAN - 03/07/24 5:25 PM ET

Join The Hill, in partnership with Samsung Electronics America, for a State of the Union watch party with pre-speech analysis, bingo, food, and drinks. 

This presidential election year, the stakes are high for the incumbent president at his annual State of the Union address. President Biden’s speech will reach the largest audience of the year for him to outline his administration’s policy achievements and priorities. Last year, his speech focused on the nation’s economic recovery following the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.  

What issues and priorities will be front and center this year for the president to take on the road for his campaign? Will issues at home be the focus of his speech as two wars rage in Europe and the Middle East?

This event complies with House and Senate Ethics Committee guidelines.


LOCATION
Samsung DC, 700 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003

DATE & TIME
Thursday, March 7
8:00 PM ET Registration & Networking
8:40 PM ET State of the Union Pre-Game Analysis Panel
9:00 PM ET State of the Union Address

Speakers:

  • Sarah Chamberlain, President & CEO, Republican Main Street Partnership
  • Michael Starr Hopkins, Founding Partner, Northern Starr Strategies

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Have a question? Reach us on social media @TheHillEvents using #TheHillSOTU


Sponsored by:


