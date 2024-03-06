Prescribing PBM Reform: Accelerating Transparency with Bipartisan Action

Pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform has emerged as a bipartisan priority in a divided Congress, as both Republicans and Democrats have advanced a myriad of bills that would begin to address PBMs, their lack of transparency, and misalignment of the market. At the same time, lobbyists that represent large PBMs continue to argue that drug companies (not integrated PBMs) are to blame for high employer or patient costs.

With so many complex ideas and possible solutions on the table, impacting taxpayers and businesses, how should Washington increase PBM accountability to make sure employees and patients aren’t overpaying for the prescription medicines they need? And what role will transparent PBMs coming to market – alongside all stakeholders in health care – play in driving change?

What does meaningful comprehensive PBM reform look like? And what incremental changes can Congress begin to make today and, in the future, to continue to improve the management of prescription drug benefits and ultimately reduce costs?

Join The Hill as we convene leaders and stakeholders in healthcare, government, business, pharmacy, and consumer patient advocacy to answer these questions and more.

LOCATION

The Columbus Club, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

DATE & TIME

Wednesday, March 6

8:00 AM ET Registration & Networking

8:30 AM ET Programming begins

10:00 AM ET Programming concludes

Speakers:

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) , Chair, House Oversight & Accountability Committee

, Chair, House Oversight & Accountability Committee Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) , Co-Sponsor, Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act

, Co-Sponsor, Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act Antonio Ciaccia , President, 3 Axis Advisors

, President, 3 Axis Advisors Dr. Mariana Socal , Associate Scientist, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, Associate Scientist, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health James Gelfand , President & CEO, The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC)

, President & CEO, The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) Amy L. Hinojosa, President & CEO, MANA

Sponsor Perspective:

Lynne Reilly, President, Pharmacy Benefit Dimensions

President, Pharmacy Benefit Dimensions LeAnne Boyd, Founding Partner & CEO, Liviniti

Moderators:

Bob Cusack , Editor in Chief, The Hill

, Editor in Chief, The Hill Kathleen Koch, Contributing Editor, The Hill

