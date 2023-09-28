Rising: September 28, 2023

‘Train our fire on Biden’: Trump calls on RNC to end future debates after lackluster GOP performance

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey discuss the second Republican presidential primary debate.

Breaking: First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing begins on Capitol Hill

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey react to the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry hearing taking place in the House.

Trump blasts Biden’s EV push while visiting auto workers at non-union Michigan shop

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey discuss former President Trump’s rally in Michigan before an audience auto workers.

China’s top virologist issues stark warning that another coronavirus outbreak highly likely: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey react to a new research paper authored by one of China’s top virologists that another coronavirus outbreak is very likely.

Wonder Drug? Celebs, docs, & media cashing in for promoting weight loss med Ozempic: Lee Fang

Investigative independent reporter Lee Fang breaks down his reporting on how the media has failed to discuss the financial ties between people pushing for the use of weight loss drug Ozempic and the drug’s maker Novo Nordisk.

Medicare for All, abolish filibuster among policy proposals of Senate candidate: Interview

Montgomery County, Maryland, Councilmember-at-large Will Jawando previews his run for Senate.

Tate brothers slam critics implicating them in UK stabbing of teenage girl: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey discus Tristan Tate’s reaction to critics blaming him and his brother, Andrew Tate, for indirectly influencing a grizzly murder of a 15-year-old girl in South London Wednesday.

Canada top’s military general refuses to apologize for Nazi standing ovation: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey weigh in on Canada’s apology for welcoming a former Nazi-linked SS veteran in its parliament.

Philadelphia chaos? Looters ransack downtown stores, traveled in a caravan of vehicles: Police

Briahna Joy Gray and Amber Athey react to Elon Musk’s comments on the slew of looting that has taken place in Philadelphia this week.