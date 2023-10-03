Rising: October 3, 2023

Breaking: McCarthy ousting?! Dems voting with Matt Gaetz to vacate speakership today

Briahna Joy Gray and Jessica Burbank break down breaking news on Capitol Hill that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) urged House members to move on vacating Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the Speakership.

Secret deal to fund Ukraine?! Biden, press sec dodge questions after alleged mystery agreement

Briahna Joy Gray and Jessica Burbank discuss President Biden’s push for more Ukraine funding.

Today: House to vote on vacating McCarthy’s speakership as Gaetz goes nuclear in Ukraine feud

Briahna Joy Gray and Jessica Burbank react to news that the House will move to vacate Speaker McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Trump rages after court appearances, unleashes on judges & prosecutors

May Mailman, a former advisor to Donald Trump, weighs on his civil lawsuit trial in New York.

51% Of voters ‘definitely not’ voting Biden in 2024, 48% say same of Trump: Poll

Political commentator and host of the “A Fresh Perspective” podcast Jeff Charles weighs in on the state of the 2024 presidential race.

Dems flip-flop on immigration as crossings surge, Biden politically trapped: Lee Fang

Independent journalist Lee Fang discussed Joe Biden’s immigration policies, including record deportations under him.

Watch: Barbara Lee shades Feinstein after Laphonza Butler picked to fill Senate seat: Brie Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray and Jessica Burbank discuss reactions to Gov. Newsom’s pick, Laphonza Butler, to fill late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s vacant seat.

Politico defends Nazis? Op-ed backs Trudeau, Canada; suggests not all SS fighters were bad?: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Jessica Burbank react to news that another major mainstream news outlet being accused of defending Nazism.