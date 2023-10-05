Rising: October 5, 2023

Gaetz slams McCarthy Speakership; says Jordan, Scalise, anyone would be better: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown discuss the latest updates on the House Speakership fallout.

Migrant crisis: Biden to finish Trump border wall? Admin green lights construction: Report

Reporter for The Hill Rafael Bernal breaks down President Biden’s approving more construction of the border wall.

NEW: Judge orders closer review of Trump’s assets amidst NY fraud trial

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown give updates on the third day of the fraud trial against Donald Trump.

Anti-war activists arrested outside Bernie Sanders’ office, Rep MTG backs Ukraine protest

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown react to accusations anti-war protesters from CodePink made that Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) had them arrested for demonstrating in the Senate Hart building.

Squad fail: ‘Progressive’ caucus falls in line with Dems, abandon base that got them elected: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown discuss the ejection of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the Speakership and why Democrats in Congress failed to halt it.

Cornel West defects from Green Party, goes independent; Americans desperate for 3rd party: Poll

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown react to Dr. Cornel West’s announcement he will run for president as an independent.

Biden memory-holes student debt cancellation with pennies after plan’s epic fail: Brie Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown react to President Biden’s latest effort to cancel student debt.

Another Nazi?! Canada apologizes for honoring ex-Waffen SS soldier in 1987: Brie & Spencer

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown weighs in on Canada recognizing former Waffen SS soldier in 1987.

Trump ‘entertaining’ speaker role, may visit DC as GOP embroiled in internal battle: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Spencer Brown discuss former President Donald Trump’s potential bid to become speaker of the House.