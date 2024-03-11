Rising: March 11, 2024

Katie Britt SOTU reaction panned as ‘cringe,’ by Megyn Kelly; sex-trafficking anecdote scrutinized

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby discuss Katie Britt’s (R-AL) response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Briahna Joy Gray: Biden kills Palestinians with lethal aid air drop

Briahna Joy Gray delivers a radar on President Joe Biden’s plan to build a port off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

Royal family releases photoshopped image of Middleton

Biden apologizes for saying ‘Illegal’ instead of ‘Undocumented’ in SOTU

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Joe Biden’s ‘walk back’ on immigration.

Pro-Israel meltdown over Oscar speech

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss speeches made at the Oscars last night.

Judge strikes down DeSantis’ anti-woke law as unconstitutional: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on a federal appeals court block Florida’s “Stop Woke Act.”

Originally Aired March 5, 2024; https://youtu.be/HIhsIpRvl3Q

House GOP Advances TikTok Ban Bill to Senate

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House, Capitol Hill joining forces to attempt banning TikTok.

Originally Aired March 6, 2024; https://youtu.be/Q8YMNw9_p8s

Gov Hochul: New York needs military in subway to stop crime

Movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin weighs in on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-NY) decision to employ National Guard members into New York City subways.

Originally Aired: March 7, 2024; https://youtu.be/mSudKC-k7fE