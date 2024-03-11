Rising: March 11, 2024

Briahna Joy Gray: Biden KILLS Palestinians With LETHAL Aid Air Drop
Royal family releases photoshopped image of Middleton
Biden apologizes for saying ‘Illegal’ instead of ‘Undocumented’ in SOTU
Pro Israel MELTDOWN over Oscar Speech
Federal Court strikes down DeSantis’ woke law: Rising reacts
BAN TikTok? Congress wants to give Biden more censorship powers
Kathy Hochul gone rogue?? Gov deploys 750 Nat'l Guard members To police NYC subway: Rising
Katie Britt SOTU reaction panned as ‘cringe,’ by Megyn Kelly; sex-trafficking anecdote scrutinized
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby discuss Katie Britt’s (R-AL) response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Briahna Joy Gray delivers a radar on President Joe Biden’s plan to build a port off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Joe Biden’s ‘walk back’ on immigration.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss speeches made at the Oscars last night.
Judge strikes down DeSantis’ anti-woke law as unconstitutional: Rising reacts
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on a federal appeals court block Florida’s “Stop Woke Act.”
House GOP Advances TikTok Ban Bill to Senate
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House, Capitol Hill joining forces to attempt banning TikTok.
Gov Hochul: New York needs military in subway to stop crime
Movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin weighs in on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-NY) decision to employ National Guard members into New York City subways.
