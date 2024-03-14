Rising: March 14, 2024

Exposed: Social Media Patriot Act Empowers Feds to Destroy Free Speech—Robby Soave
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the ‘uncommitted’ voter movement.
‘Exposed: Social Media Patriot Act Empowers Feds to Destroy Free Speech—Robby Soave
Robby Soave delivers a radar on the House decision to pass a bill that could ban TikTok.
Columbia Anti-Semitism Task Force WON’T Define It, Violence Against Muslim Students UNRESOLVED
The Intercept’s Prem Thakkar weighs in on Columbia University’s agreement to a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism on campus.
Putin Says He’s READY for NUCLEAR WAR; Another $300 Million for Ukraine?
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on the latest on Ukraine and Russia.
Don Lemon X Show CANCELLED After Elon Musk Interview: So Much for Free Speech
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the X battle between Don Lemon and Elon Musk.
Nex Benedict’s Death Confirmed Suicide: Medical Examiner
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss updates on the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict.
TikTok Creator Decries CENSORSHIP: It’s Already Happening
Jessica Burbank discusses a potential TikTok ban.
GAFFE FALLOUT: Biden APOLOGIZES for saying, “An Illegal,” Instead of, Immigrant,” at SOTU
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Joe Biden’s ‘walk back’ on immigration.
Originally Aired March 11, 2024; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w01j24S-ppE
