Rising: March 20, 2024

SCOTUS refuses to halt Texas immigration law, deportations now allowed under SB4

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave a new SCOTUS ruling on immigration.

Suspended: Israeli spox caught in lie about Gaza food aid

Executive Vice President at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Dr. Trita Parsi weighs in on what’s behind the lack of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Biden knew: Israel bombed Gaza targets without intelligence

Briahna Joy Gray and delivers a radar on Israel and Palestine.

Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wins big, will face Sherrod Brown

The Hill Congressional Reporter Julia Manchester weighs in on the results of the Ohio 2024 Primary Elections.

Dem congressman wearing Putin mask at Hunter Biden hearing?! Watch

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the testimony of Hunter Biden’s associates.

Ron Paul was right: Fmr Congressman SLAMS Victoria Nuland on Tucker Carlson show

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the conversation Tucker Carlson’s interview with Ron Paul.

Trump forced to sell assets to meet $464 million deadline in AG Letitia James case?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the latest updates on Donald Trump.