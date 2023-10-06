testing auto embed

Tyler Whitfield was heading home from work around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, making the roughly 5 1/2 mile trek on his bike. He was walking his bike over the pedestrian bridge due to there being a headwind.

Initially, he didn’t think much of the four teens coming upon him from the opposite direction. Two, he said, were on a Lime scooter and two were running behind.

However, that’s when the armed teens came up to him, and cameras on the front and back of his bicycle captured the scary moments. He shared that video with WAVY TV.