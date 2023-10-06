trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

testing auto embed

by TheHill.com - 10/06/23 6:10 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 10/06/23 6:10 PM ET
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)
Mattie Neretin
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) leaves the House Chamber following a vote on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Tyler Whitfield was heading home from work around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, making the roughly 5 1/2 mile trek on his bike. He was walking his bike over the pedestrian bridge due to there being a headwind.

Initially, he didn’t think much of the four teens coming upon him from the opposite direction. Two, he said, were on a Lime scooter and two were running behind.

However, that’s when the armed teens came up to him, and cameras on the front and back of his bicycle captured the scary moments. He shared that video with WAVY TV.

Tags

thppppppppp

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All