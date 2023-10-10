News AUTO TEST POST 20231010125148 by TheHill.com - 10/10/23 12:52 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by TheHill.com - 10/10/23 12:52 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email FACEBOOK_BLOCK_CAPTION View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsNation (@newsnationnow) 🗣 Some experts say that the "magnificent solidarity and humanism" towards Ukraine illustrates a "shocking distinction" which reveals a "dehumanisation of refugees from the Middle East".https://t.co/6t9lLeMMwM pic.twitter.com/24UKRO2yyS— euronews (@euronews) March 2, 2022 Tags thppppppppp Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More News News See All News AUTO TEST: Synopsis Link on same window by TheHill.com 15 hours ago News / 15 hours ago News AUTO TEST: Synopsis post by TheHill.com 15 hours ago News / 15 hours ago News AUTO TEST: Disable Ads post by TheHill.com 15 hours ago News / 15 hours ago News AUTO TEST POST 20231010141727 by TheHill.com 15 hours ago News / 15 hours ago See All Top Stories See All Campaign Trump, GOP rivals move in on Iowa with 100 days to caucuses by Jared Gans 4 days ago Campaign / 4 days ago Court Battles Trump’s lawyers lay out hush money defense strategy by Zach Schonfeld 4 days ago Court Battles / 4 days ago Defense Pentagon says it will support Israel after Netanyahu declares war by Brad Dress 4 days ago Defense / 4 days ago House Curveballs keep coming in already-unprecedented Speaker’s race by Emily Brooks and Mychael Schnell 4 days ago House / 4 days ago See All