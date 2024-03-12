Biden special counsel Robert Hur takes fire from all sides: Live coverage
Lawmakers on Tuesday are grilling special counsel Robert Hur over his investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Hur’s report cleared Biden of wrongdoing, but he still drew the ire of Democrats with his comments on the president’s memory.
Biden-Hur transcript offers insight into special counsel’s classified documents report
Biden special counsel defends decision to comment on president’s memory
Follow along for live updates below.
thppppppppp
More News News
News
News
House
Defense