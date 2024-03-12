OMB director testifies on Biden’s proposed fiscal 2025 budget: Watch live

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, is slated to testify Tuesday morning in front of the Senate Budget Committee regarding President Biden’s 2025 budget request, fielding questions from lawmakers.

Biden rolled out his sweeping $7.3 trillion budget request for fiscal 2025 on Monday, with a set of ambitious proposals aimed at raising taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations. In his annual budget plan, the president calls for trimming the nation’s deficits by $3 trillion in the next 10 years, while doubling down on pitches to increase the corporate tax rate, enact a minimum tax on billionaires, quadruple the stock buybacks tax, and other measures.

