Alina Habba cites ‘sloppiness’ of Georgia prosecutors after some Trump charges dropped

Trump attorney Alina Habba on Wednesday cited the “sloppiness” of Fulton County prosecutors following the dismissal of six counts in the Georgia 2020 election interference case against former President Trump and his allies.

Habba — who does not represent Trump in the Georgia racketeering case in question — called the Wednesday ruling a “step in the right direction” before railing against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) in an interview on Fox News’s “The Story.”

“I wish that all the counts had been dropped because that’s probably what should have been,” Habba said in the interview. “I mean, at least it was a step in the right direction. It goes to the sloppiness of, frankly, the prosecutors down there.”

“We know that that’s the case, and, more importantly, that this should not have been brought in general,” she added.

Habba’s comments come after Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the 41 total counts contained in the sweeping Georgia election interference indictment against Trump and his allies. The six counts include three of the 13 that Trump faced.

The charges dropped against Trump notably involve his pressure campaign on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, including one that relates to the infamous call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes — exactly 11,779 — to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The judge ruled that while the charges do contain the “essential” elements of each crime, they fail to provide enough detail for the defendants to mount their defenses. Under the current charges, McAfee said, the defendants could have violated the law in “dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.”

The judge’s decision Wednesday is unrelated to his examination of Willis’s relationship with a special prosecutor on the case, which he is expected to rule on this week. If he disqualifies her, it could catapult the prosecution into limbo, potentially causing delays to a future trial.

Habba, who represents Trump in the civil fraud and defamation cases in New York, railed against Willis and pointed to the previously undisclosed relationship between Willis and the prosecutor on her team as evidence of “sloppiness.”

“At the end of the day, remember, we have got a prosecutor here who’s currently being questioned about her own ethical obligations, her ability to even stay on this case. I’m going to defer to this judge to make the right decision, but today was a good step in the right direction,” she said.