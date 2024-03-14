16 injured in explosion at FBI training facility in California: Authorities

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTLA) — At least sixteen people were injured after an explosion at an FBI training facility on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Jerry Crowe Regional Tactical Training Facility in Irvine shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD).

The department’s SWAT team was conducting a joint exercise with a bomb squad when the explosion occurred, authorities said.

Sixteen SWAT team members were injured by the blast, according to the OCSD. Ambulances transported fifteen people to a hospital for treatment, while the other injured person drove to the hospital.

The scene of the explosion at an FBI training facility in Irvine, California on March 13, 2024. (KTLA)

Robot seen outside a building after 16 people were injured in an explosion at an Irvine FBI training facility on March 13, 2024. (KTLA)

Some of the reported injuries include non-life-threatening wounds to the legs and back, with one person requiring surgery. At least 13 people were experiencing dizziness and ringing in the ears. The exact nature of everyone’s injuries is not yet known, but no deaths have been reported.

The events leading up to the explosion remain unclear, including the type of device involved in the ignition. At least one building was seen cordoned off by police tape, though it’s unconfirmed whether the explosion took place inside that facility.

Helicopter footage captured a robot situated outside of that building as some debris was seen strewn near the entrance.

The Irvine FBI training facility is located at the former El Toro Marine Corps air base grounds.