Trump rallies voters in Ohio ahead of Senate GOP primary: Watch live

Former President Trump is set to speak in Dayton, Ohio, Saturday, at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally, backing GOP Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno in his primary race.

On Friday, Moreno’s campaign said a former intern admitted to a “prank” after a report found his email account was linked to an adult website profile. Moreno was once a public supporter of LGBTQ rights but has now become a hard-line opponent.

The Ohio Republican primary is March 19, when Moreno will compete against two other candidates. The state, once seen as a swing state, has now shifted right, voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020, putting Sherrod Brown’s seat in a vulnerable position for Democrats trying to hold on to their Senate majority this fall.

The speech is expected to begin at 4 p.m. EDT.

