White House news briefing: Watch live

by TheHill.com - 03/18/24 12:56 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will deliver a daily press briefing Monday afternoon, joined by national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The briefing comes as the Biden administration’s legal battle over social media content moderation reached the Supreme Court on Monday, where the justices heard arguments over whether federal officials violated the First Amendment by urging platforms to remove posts they deemed false or misleading. 

The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT.

