Biden campaign launching program to engage Latino voters

The Biden campaign is launching a national program Tuesday to engage and mobilize Latino voters, coinciding with President Biden’s trips to Nevada and Arizona.

The president will officially kick off Latinos con Biden-Harris during a stop in Arizona, where he will be joined by Latino organizers, the campaign said. Tuesday’s launch is intended to jump-start a series of events to engage, train and mobilize Latino supporters, a fast-growing demographic that will play a significant role in November’s election.

“The Latino vote was critical to the President’s victory in 2020, and 2024 will be no different,” campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said in a statement. “Latinos con Biden-Harris will be essential to activating and mobilizing Latinos across the country, and importantly, is another way we are making clear with action that we are investing aggressively into earning the Latino vote.”

“Our community has deep roots in organizing, and we are excited to harness that skillset to fight for our families, our communities, and against Donald Trump’s anti-Latino agenda. There’s too much at stake in this election,” she added.

The campaign will hold events in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin this week to highlight the new effort.

Nevada and Arizona include key constituencies like Latino voters, Black voters and female voters, campaign aides outlined. The campaign is opening offices around Las Vegas and across Nevada and Arizona; it plans to have more than 40 staffers on the ground by the end of March.

The campaign will also launch a new ad Tuesday featuring a message from Biden in Spanish, English and Spanglish that outlines his agenda, contrasting it with that of former President Trump. The ad will be part of the campaign’s $30 million spring media buy.

Biden won Latino voters by 33 percentage points over Trump in the 2020 election, though a New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this month showed Trump ahead with the group by 6 percentage points.