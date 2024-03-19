Milley testifies before House on US withdrawal from Afghanistan: Watch live

Two of the nation’s top former military officials will testify before Congress on Tuesday about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair retired Gen. Mark Milley and former U.S. Central Command and Department of Defense Commander retired Gen. Kenneth McKenzie are will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Last year, Milley called the withdrawal a “strategic failure” and said he has “lots of regrets” about how U.S. operations in the country ended.

McKenzie has said he is still haunted that the U.S. was not able to get everyone it wanted to out of the country as the Taliban rapidly took over.

Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) plans to call out the Biden administration for how it handled the withdrawal.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.